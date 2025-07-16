Massachusetts has a pretty rich history. That means it is home to some of the oldest cities and towns in the entire country. That being said, it would only make sense that it's also home to some of the oldest establishments in our nation's history, too, right? Such an example is that some of the oldest bars in America are here in the Bay State. As it turns out, Massachusetts is where you can find three of the absolute oldest bars in America! And each of those three bars are just about as old as America.

This past July 4th, America celebrated its 249th birthday. It might be crazy to think that Massachusetts is home to some bars that are roughly about that same age, but that is the reality for these three establishments.

The popular lifestyle publication '24/7 Tempo' released their list of the oldest bars in America. Not only were these spots founded in the same century as when America became a country, but one of these spots is actually a little bit older than our country.

What Three Massachusetts Bars Are Roughly About the Same Age as America?

First, let's start off with a trip to Boston...

Bell In Hand (founded in 1795) - Boston, MA

The spot is not only the oldest tavern in Boston, but also has a very unique design. Here's what '24/7 Tempo' said about the establishment:

Going strong near Boston’s historic Faneuil Hall since it was opened by the former town crier after he retired (hence the name), Bell in Hand Tavern first attracted printers, politicians, and sailors, and today it’s a beloved hangout for locals and tourists alike. It oozes Colonial-era charm, and is a great place for a beer and bar food in the heart of historic Boston.

From there, if you make your way just to the north, in the neighborhood of Charlestown, you will find another one of the more elderly bars in the state.

Warren Tavern (founded in 1780) - Charlestown, MA

The legendary history behind Warren Tavern is pretty incredible. Here's what '24/7 Tempo' says about the joint:

This legendary tavern located just outside Boston famously counted George Washington and Paul Revere as regulars. One of the first buildings constructed after Charlestown was sacked by the British, the tavern hasn’t changed much since then, and remains a favorite among locals for its Colonial ambiance, cold beer, and burgers.

Then if we head to the western side of the state, in Berkshire County is where you will find the absolute oldest spot in Massachusetts, which happens to be a few decades older than America.

New Boston Inn (founded in 1737) - Sandisfield, MA

This particular spot is not only a historic spot, but is also rumored to be haunted. Even the above social media posts mention it. That just makes it all the more intriguing. Here is what '24/7 Tempo' had to say about it:

Founded as a stagecoach stop, the New Boston is Berkshire County’s oldest inn. The original barroom is a pub to this day, and there’s also an inn with a full restaurant, a “Gentleman’s Parlor,” and seven guest rooms.

And there you have it! Three of Massachusetts oldest bars that are just about the same age as America, itself (roughly). The Bay State's history runs deep and definitely makes any one of these joints an attraction that's well worth making a road trip to!

10 MA Towns That Don't Sound Like They're in Massachusetts Gallery Credit: Google Maps