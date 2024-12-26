During my holiday vacation this year, there was one thing that almost everyone at the family party had in common and that was wine! For any and all wine lovers, we have the one and only self-serve wine bar in Massachusetts launching its grand opening! So, where is this spot that will now be a must-visit for any and all wine enthusiasts?

Perhaps this may all just sound like the exact spot that anyone in Massachusetts was going to go if they were going to drink plenty of wine, which is why this unique, one-of-a-kind spot is actually there. The only self-serve wine bar in all of Massachusetts has just hosted its grand opening in Mashpee, MA at the Mashpee Commons on Cape Cod.

You can tell just how excited the local community is for the new spot to make its way to Mashpee. They were recently featured on the cover of 'Cape & Plymouth Business Marketing Magazine'.

According to a Newsbreak article by Dianna Carney, the new spot will feature 48 different wines from all over the world. Customers will be able to sample these wines using a card system. A small selection of regional craft beers is also available at the establishment. The new location is the second for Uva, that follows up their first successful location in downtown Plymouth.

The establishment will not just have drinks either. Their unique menu will consist of flatbreads, soups, grilled cheeses, build-your-own charcuterie boards, homemade dips, and desserts. The type of spot that Uva has developed in its new location is an educational wine-tasting experience, while also making it a welcoming and approachable environment for the local community.

The new Uva Wine Bar spot is at 4 Market Street in Mashpee and you can check out their full website at the link provided here. Cheers, Massachusetts!

