Beware: Massachusetts Folks Take Note, Deadly Dog Virus Going Around

Massachusetts dog owners who have recently been to New York, particularly New York City, Washington D.C., and Missouri should take note that there is a potentially fatal virus going around in dogs. If you have been to these areas recently with your dog or if someone from these areas with their dog has visited you, you may want to pay extra attention to how your dog is feeling and acting.

What are the Specifics of This Virus?

A highly contagious virus known as Parvovirus is dominant in the aforementioned areas, particularly during the spring months. In a recent article published by Blogging Big Blue, as of March 14, the Animal Care Centers (ACC) of New York City have diagnosed 14 dogs, the bulk of which were puppies and younger dogs housed in Bronx and Manhattan facilities. In addition, a shelter in Missouri has seen a high increase in cases involving young animals.

What Could Happen if My Dog Contracts The Parvovirus?

According to experts, the virus can lead to gastrointestinal disease and can be potentially fatal if not treated. The virus is spread through direct contact with infected dogs and through the infected dog's vomit and feces. The virus is carried via hands, food dishes, bedding, and shoes.

What are Some Symptoms of Parvovirus?

There are a few symptoms that you want to watch for which are included in the videos below.

Can The Virus Spread to Other Animals and Humans?

Most pets including cats cannot contract the virus. Neither can humans but can be found in some wild animals which you can read more about by going here. If you think your dog has contracted the parvovirus it's important you get him or her to a veterinarian so the vet can start antibiotic treatment to prevent additional infections. Unfortunately, the virus has to run its course as there is no cure for parvovirus. Learn more about parvovirus by going here.

