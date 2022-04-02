MA Residents May Have Contaminated Peanut Butter in Home…Don’t Eat
There's nothing like a peanut butter and jelly or a fluffernutter sandwich to curb your sweet tooth craving. As a matter of fact, the Fluff product was invented in Massachusetts many moons ago.
Of course one of the ingredients of the fluffernutter is peanut butter. Just a heads up that many internet and media sources are reporting that there is a recall on certain Skippy peanut butter products. The products in question possibly contain stainless steel fragments in the jars/containers. If you have any of the following in your pantry, you'll want to avoid consuming them and either throw them away or go get yourself a refund:
- SKIPPY Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter — Club, 2/40oz with "best if used by" date of MAY0523
- SKIPPY Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, 40oz with "best if used by" dates of MAY0423 and MAY0523
- SKIPPY Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter, 16.3oz with "best if used by" dates of MAY0623 and MAY0723
- SKIPPY Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein, 14oz with a "best if used by" date of MAY1023
If you want more information about the recall and how to proceed, you can call: (866) 475-4779 or go here.
Get yourself some safe peanut butter and enjoy a Fluffernutter today.