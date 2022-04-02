There's nothing like a peanut butter and jelly or a fluffernutter sandwich to curb your sweet tooth craving. As a matter of fact, the Fluff product was invented in Massachusetts many moons ago.

Of course one of the ingredients of the fluffernutter is peanut butter. Just a heads up that many internet and media sources are reporting that there is a recall on certain Skippy peanut butter products. The products in question possibly contain stainless steel fragments in the jars/containers. If you have any of the following in your pantry, you'll want to avoid consuming them and either throw them away or go get yourself a refund:

SKIPPY Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter — Club, 2/40oz with "best if used by" date of MAY0523

SKIPPY Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, 40oz with "best if used by" dates of MAY0423 and MAY0523

SKIPPY Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter, 16.3oz with "best if used by" dates of MAY0623 and MAY0723

SKIPPY Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein, 14oz with a "best if used by" date of MAY1023

If you want more information about the recall and how to proceed, you can call: (866) 475-4779 or go here.

Get yourself some safe peanut butter and enjoy a Fluffernutter today.

