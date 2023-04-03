23 Wild Animals You Can Legally Have as Pets in Massachusetts (Photos)

Photos by Ashlee Marie and Thomas Evans on Unsplash

As we have discovered in previous articles, Massachusetts has some strange laws. You can check out over 31 of them right now if you wish. Speaking of laws, there are a few animals that you can't legally have as pets in Massachusetts but did you know there are over 20 animals that you can take out of the wild and keep as pets in the Bay State? The following is a list of 23 wild animals that are perfectly fine to have as pets in Massachusetts.

23 Wild Animals You Can Have as Pets in Massachusetts

As you can see, all of these animals are either reptiles or amphibians. It's worth noting you cannot barter, sell or exchange them. According to Massachusetts law, you can have two of each from the list. If using any of the wild animals for scientific on other non-pet activities you may need to obtain a permit.

