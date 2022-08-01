Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1970s Baby Names for Boys

As I mentioned in a previous article, my wife and I had our daughter, Hannah, at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield right at the beginning of the pandemic, like the first week of the pandemic to be exact. It was definitely a strange time for many to be having a child. I remember leading up to Hannah's birth, I attended all of the baby/newborn classes in Pittsfield as excitement was in the air. Alongside my wife, I think I became an expert at breathing. She would roll her eyes and laugh at me during the classes at Berkshire Medical Center as I would breathe in different drum patterns from popular songs. What can I say? I was having way too much fun with the breathing exercises.

The Pandemic Didn't Hinder Our Excitement

Even though Hannah was born early in the pandemic, that did not change our excitement in finally welcoming our first child into the world. Yeah, we were a little bummed that Berkshire Medical Center wouldn't allow guests into our room but it made sense and it was for the good of everybody's health. We completely understood and were pleased with the extra safety precautions. At least I was able to be present for Hannah's birth. To be perfectly honest, the first year of the pandemic was something that really wasn't on my mind or stressing me out as I had a precious newborn to take care of and attend to.

Hannah's Name Came Easy to Us. We had it Picked Out Before We Headed to Berkshire Medical Center

My wife and I didn't have any difficulties coming up with Hannah's name. We knew that was the name we wanted for her. When she was born the name fit perfectly. Speaking of names, if you are expecting a baby boy soon and you're stuck coming up with name ideas, we are here to help. Here are 20 baby names for boys that were popular in Massachusetts during the 1970s as published by Stacker and they're still a big hit today. Check them out below (By the way here are Massachusetts' Most Popular 1960s Baby Names for Girls)

Massachusetts' 20 Most Popular 1970s Baby Names for Boys

Stacker's list is a bit longer as it gives you the top 50 boys' names that were popular in Massachusetts during the 1970s and you can check out the complete list by going here.

