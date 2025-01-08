Massachusetts residents who have business to take care of at their local post office on Thursday are in for a surprise.

If you have immediate business to conduct at your local post office you better do it today as every post office branch in the country will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 9. This includes all post office locations in Massachusetts including Boston, Springfield, Worcester, etc.

Why are All Post Offices Including Massachusetts Post Office Branches Going to Be Closed on Thursday?

With the passing of former president Jimmy Carter on Dec. 29, 2024, the post office will close offices and fly the U.S. flag at half-staff until sunset, on Jan. 9, as a tribute to Carter. According to multiple media outlets and websites, services for Carter (which have begun) will continue through his state funeral Thursday at the National Cathedral, before Carter returns to his hometown for burial beside his late wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who died in 2023.

Are All Post Office-Related Services Cancelled in Massachusetts on Thursday?

When we say all U.S. post offices will be closed on Thursday that includes suspension of regular mail delivery and retail service but USPS will provide limited package delivery service on that day. Regular operations will resume on Friday, Jan. 10.

If you need stamps you can buy them from your local post office today (1/8/25) or on Friday. In addition, most grocery stores have stamps available for purchase.

More Information for Massachusetts Residents

For more on USPS services or questions regarding Thursday's closure and cancellation of services, you can reach out to your local post office or go here.

