Massachusetts is just about to celebrate St. Patrick's Day! And it's pretty tough to find a drink that is just as synonymous with the celebrated day than Guinness. Bars and Irish pubs everywhere will be selling plenty of the popular alcoholic beverage over the next days leading up to Monday, March 17th. As it turns out, on average, Massachusetts sells one of the most expensive pints of Guinness in the U.S.

Recently, the popular publication 'Finance Buzz' did some research on how much the average pint of Guinness sells for each year and of course, in 2025, it's as expensive as ever. The price is has increased each of the past few years. In 2022, it was $6.71. In 2023, it was up just a bit to $6.77. Then in 2024, it rose to $7.13. And in 2025, the average price for a pint of Guinness in the U.S. is $7.49. In Massachusetts, it's more than that.

How Much is the Average Pint of Guinness in Massachusetts?

Here in the Bay State, our average pint of Guinness is relatively substantially more than the average, given that it's almost a full dollar more on average at $8.40. That is the 6th most expensive average price of any state in the U.S.

Here's a couple keys facts that 'Finance Buzz' posted about the most expensive states and lease expensive states for Guinness:

At $9.35, a pint of Guinness costs the most in California. Four other states have prices of $8.50 or more: District of Columbia ($9.10), Virginia ($8.85), Washington ($8.75), and Nevada ($8.70).

A Guinness pint is most affordable in West Virginia, costing just $5.45 on average. Wyoming ($5.90) is the only other state where a Guinness pint costs less than $6 on average.

Whether your drink of choice for this weekend, on into St. Patrick's Day is Guinness or something else, please drink responsibly and maybe even find a way to spend responsibly given the price of those beverages. Happy St. Patrick's Day, Massachusetts!

