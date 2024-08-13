The warmer Summer temperatures are going to stick around for at least a little while longer so it's time for all of New England to make the most of it while they still can, in case you haven't already. Massachusetts happens to have a getaway spot at an Airbnb that looks like the most luxurious place you could dream of. This Airbnb also happens to be the priciest Airbnb in all of Massachusetts.

There is so much about this massive property that just won't do the pictures justice. This Airbnb sits on 60 acres of oceanfront property, and also includes a private beach. It's right on the southern shore of Martha's Vineyard and it's tough to imagine anything better than this throughout all of New England.

The spot is built for 10 guests, has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and has a total of eight beds. The host, Grace, says this about the place in her description:

This one of a kind property boasts 60 acres directly on the South Shore of Martha's Vineyard with direct access to over 1000 feet of private Atlantic Ocean. This is the most special with to experience the Island. Quenames Farm is home to cows, chickens, and other wildlife. The Farm house on the property is unavailable as it will be undergoing renovation in the fall. This rental is for the Main house and the Bunk house. A private drive leads you past beautiful farm land, fields, and your beach.

So what is the cost of this phenomenal spot? It comes in at $8,000 per night! And it's a minimum 7-night stay. But hey, it's never a bad time to plan a luxurious summer vacation!

For that price, you have to look and see just what this place has to offer. Take a look...

