Public Breastfeeding Harassment in Massachusetts, Know The Laws

I'm probably not the only one who has witnessed this but there have been times when I have seen a mother breastfeeding her child in public. I think nothing of it and just move on. What I have noticed at times is other people making comments under their breath about the act. Comments like "Can't she do that in private" or "Give me a break" or "She needs to put that away." Some of these comments were under the breath but others were just loud enough for the mother to hear it. It's unfortunate that people would make these comments but it happens as you can see in the video below.

Is Breastfeeding in Public Legal in Massachusetts?

Despite what people may think of it, breastfeeding is absolutely legal and acceptable in Massachusetts even if there is some exposure. As a matter of fact, there is a law forbidding people from harassing a mother who is in the act of breastfeeding her child. Let's take a look at the Massachusetts law as provided by casetext.

Get our free mobile app

Massachusetts General Laws Section 111:221 - Breastfeeding in public

(a) A mother may breastfeed her child in any public place or establishment or place which is open to and accepts or solicits the patronage of the general public and where the mother and her child may otherwise lawfully be present.

(b) Notwithstanding any general or special law to the contrary, the act of a mother breastfeeding her child, and any exposure of a breast incidental thereto that is solely for the purpose of nursing such child, shall not be considered lewd, indecent, immoral, or unlawful conduct.

(c) No person or entity, including a governmental entity, shall, with the intent to violate a mother's right under subsection (a), restrict, harass or penalize a mother who is breastfeeding her child.

Next time someone is in public breastfeeding a child, think nothing of it and just move on. Nobody needs to be harassed for doing what's best for their child.

LOOK: Baby names losing popularity in the 21st century Stacker took a look at the names losing popularity in the 21st century, using data from the Social Security Administration Gallery Credit: Stacker