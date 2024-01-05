Public Breastfeeding Harassment in Massachusetts, Know The Laws

Public Breastfeeding Harassment in Massachusetts, Know The Laws

claudiodivizia

I'm probably not the only one who has witnessed this but there have been times when I have seen a mother breastfeeding her child in public. I think nothing of it and just move on. What I have noticed at times is other people making comments under their breath about the act. Comments like "Can't she do that in private" or "Give me a break" or "She needs to put that away." Some of these comments were under the breath but others were just loud enough for the mother to hear it. It's unfortunate that people would make these comments but it happens as you can see in the video below.

Is Breastfeeding in Public Legal in Massachusetts?

Despite what people may think of it, breastfeeding is absolutely legal and acceptable in Massachusetts even if there is some exposure. As a matter of fact, there is a law forbidding people from harassing a mother who is in the act of breastfeeding her child. Let's take a look at the Massachusetts law as provided by casetext.

Get our free mobile app

 Massachusetts General Laws Section 111:221 - Breastfeeding in public

(a) A mother may breastfeed her child in any public place or establishment or place which is open to and accepts or solicits the patronage of the general public and where the mother and her child may otherwise lawfully be present.

(b) Notwithstanding any general or special law to the contrary, the act of a mother breastfeeding her child, and any exposure of a breast incidental thereto that is solely for the purpose of nursing such child, shall not be considered lewd, indecent, immoral, or unlawful conduct.

(c) No person or entity, including a governmental entity, shall, with the intent to violate a mother's right under subsection (a), restrict, harass or penalize a mother who is breastfeeding her child.

Next time someone is in public breastfeeding a child, think nothing of it and just move on. Nobody needs to be harassed for doing what's best for their child.

LOOK: Baby names losing popularity in the 21st century

Stacker took a look at the names losing popularity in the 21st century, using data from the Social Security Administration.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world

Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.

Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

Filed Under: Massachusetts, Massachusetts public breastfeeding laws
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WSBS 860AM