Massachusetts Ranked In Bottom Tier Of Hardest-Working States

Massachusetts, did you use all of your paid time off last year? I only ask because, as a whole, only 48% of the American work force used all of their paid time off in 2023. Me? I was in the other 52%.

Our friends at WalletHub, the personal-finance pros, recently released their 2024 report on the Hardest-Working States in America and the Commonwealth did not represent itself very well.

WalletHub compared all 50 states across 10 key metrics such as average workweek hours, annual volunteer hours per resident, employment rate, average leisure time spent per day, and more to come up with the results.

Surprisingly, the Bay State did not rank in the top 10 states. Or the top 20 states. Not even in the top 30! Where did Massachusetts rank? We'll get to that in a moment. First, WalletHub's Top 10 Hardest-Working States in America:

North Dakota Alaska Nebraska Wyoming South Dakota Maryland Texas Colorado New Hampshire Kansas

At least New Hampshire came in at #9 which was the ONLY New England state to rank in the top 20! In case you wanted to know, Maine was the next highest New England state landing at #22. However, one of our neighboring states made the bottom 5.

We might as well take a look at WalletHub's 5 Least Hardest-Working States in America:

West Virginia New York Michigan New Mexico Connecticut

Here we go, the moment has arrived. Massachusetts landed at #38 which definitely puts us in the bottom third of hardest-working states. But (small consolation) at least we had a better showing than Connecticut. And Rhode Island (#44).

To round out the rest of New England, Vermont outperformed the Commonwealth, ranking at #31. Check out the full report to see why certain states work harder than others and more cool info. Visit WalletHub's website here.

