Massachusetts Ranked One Of The Top 5 States For Haunted Houses

Here's a strange question, Berkshire County, but permit me to ask: What do you think the probability rate is of buying a house in Massachusetts that's(come to find out) HAUNTED?

Well, according to a new study, the probability rate is pretty high. At least, high enough to put Massachusetts in the top 5 across the country. Do you find that scary? Or do you find the concept of living in a residence that's supposedly haunted a tremendous idea? Or, would you simply not give it another thought?

HomeAdvisor, the digital company that connects homeowners with local maintenance, remodeling, and home improvement professionals, recently conducted a study. They wanted to find out the probability of buying a haunted house across the country.

The HomeAdvisor team first looked at all the homes currently for sale in each state and then they took that data and compared it with the number of "haunted homes" in each state. Apparently, a "haunted home" is a residence where some type of "spooky" or "scary" activity such as a homicide or paranormal activity took place.

And guess what? The Bay State ranked as the 5th top state in America as having a high probability of buying a house that's haunted. The Commonwealth is just overstuffed with "haunted homes" available for purchase, with a probability rating of 23.5%.

As it turns out, even though Massachusetts was the only New England state to land in the top 5, the rest of the New England states, with the exception of Maine and Vermont, have a haunted home probability rate of 15% or higher, making the Northeast one of the most haunted regions in America.

Outside of Massachusetts, here are the other 4 states that make up the Top 5 States for Haunted Houses:

New Jersey - a haunted probability of 30.2% Ohio - a haunted probability of 29.9% New York - a haunted probability of 27.4% New Hampshire - a haunted probability of 26.9%

Interestingly, the region of the country where the probability of buying a haunted house was overall the lowest? The South. Apparently, ghosts don't like an overabundance of sunshine and warm weather. For instance, the probability of buying a haunted residence in Florida is only 6%.

Check out the study for yourself at HomeAdvisor's website here. It's scarily good!

Celebs Share Their Personal Paranormal Stories

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State

LOOK: How Halloween has changed in the past 100 years Stacker compiled a list of ways that Halloween has changed over the last 100 years, from how we celebrate it on the day to the costumes we wear trick-or-treating. We’ve included events, inventions, and trends that changed the ways that Halloween was celebrated over time. Many of these traditions were phased out over time. But just like fake blood in a carpet, every bit of Halloween’s history left an impression we can see traces of today.