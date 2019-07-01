The Fourth of July is a day that most of us look forward to spending with our families, whether we hit the road or dig in for a day of barbecuing, adult beverages, and fun at home. However, according to ASecureLife.com, Independence Day is also notorious for being a one of the most dangerous days of the year in terms of traffic accidents and wildfires being started. In fact, according to the research and communications specialist’s recent report on the Most Dangerous States for the Fourth of July, there are more traffic fatalities and fire reports that any other day of the year.

Where does Massachusetts rank? Well, we’re not the safest state, but we are far from the most dangerous, according to the report. Massachusetts is ranked the 5th safest of the 51 states.

The safest state, according to the report is Connecticut, while the most dangerous state is Oklahoma. Statistics show that Oklahoma has a high wildfire risk - about 1,700 acres per 100,000 burned in 2018. The state also has a high rate of traffic deaths for Independence Day weekend. There were about 2.5 highway deaths per million residents.

The safest & most dangerous states:

Used by permission: ASecureLife.com

Here is full list of state rankings from safest to most dangerous:

Connecticut New York New Jersey Rhode Island Massachusetts Minnesota North Dakota Virginia Maryland Illinois Michigan Vermont District of Columbia Delaware Ohio Hawaii Pennsylvania Wisconsin Alaska Nebraska Iowa Indiana North Carolina Arizona New Hampshire Tennessee Arkansas Georgia Utah Colorado Kentucky Louisiana Maine Kansas Alabama Texas South Dakota Washington Missouri Florida Nevada South Carolina Wyoming Montana New Mexico Idaho West Virginia California Mississippi Oregon Oklahoma

The probability of a wildfire in Massachusetts is much lower than most other states, so to be practical, we’ll focus on safe driving. The report says you should plan ahead and limit driving time, avoid late night driving, wear your seat belt, be aware of other driver’s mistakes, keep a safe distance from other cars, approach intersections with caution, and most of all – DON’T drive after drinking!

See the full report HERE.