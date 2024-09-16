We all know times are tough. Not just in Massachusetts, but everywhere. Trying to plan a family vacation that fits within your budget is a daunting challenge. In fact, many families are keeping their getaway confined to the borders of the state they call home.

But if your home state is Massachusetts, that may not be such a great idea, according to a recent analysis. Apparently, the Bay State is in the top 5 for the least family-friendly vacation destinations.

Recently, FloridaRentals did a study on which states are the best for family vacations and (despite all the wonderful historical sights and cultural attractions) Massachusetts did not perform well.

For their analysis, FloridaRentals used several different factors to determine the results including hotel rooms per capita, restaurants per capita, total number of amusement parks, and average annual temperature.

Here are the 10 MOST Family-Friendly States For Vacations:

Florida (is anyone surprised by this?) Wyoming North Dakota Hawaii Vermont (nothing against our beautiful neighbor to the north, but I was surprised by this) Montana Maine Texas South Dakota Louisiana

Get our free mobile app

Now for the flip-side of the coin. The 5 LEAST Family-Friendly States For Vacations:

Idaho Utah Maryland Massachusetts Arizona

One of the main reasons why Massachusetts ranked least family-friendly is the high cost of living in the Commonwealth which extends to travel expenses. Another reason is that Massachusetts is limited when it comes to tourist attractions designed for families with young children.

Another factor to consider is the unpredictable weather conditions which, as any resident of Massachusetts will tell you, we have quite often. That can seriously limit outdoor activities, especially during the winter months.

I urge you to check out the full analysis on FloridaRentals' website here. Especially if you're planning, or getting ready to plan, a family getaway.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance. Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones