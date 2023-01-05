Massachusetts Ranks In Top Half Of United States In UFO Sightings

It's sort of hard not to believe in UFOs anymore, right? I mean, video proof of inexplicable flying objects seem to be rampant throughout the years since the emergence of the internet. Even the U.S. government is like, "yeah, we don't know". 😆

But, still, to the naysayers, they don't exist. It's a pretty controversial subject seeing that it can conflict with religions across the world. But who's to say that people who have witnessed these things are all wrong about what they saw?

To be clear, this post surrounds "reported sightings", and not definite proof of alien life. According the article, nearly 80% of Americans believe in some sort of alien life.

So, WHERE in the U.S. are these sightings taking place?

All over, really. However, California has reported the most.

What About New England?

Massachusetts is in the top half!

Massachusetts checked in at 19th on the list with 2,538 reported UFO sightings. The only other New England States to rank inside the top 25 was Connecticut with 1,917 sightings, including 30 percent of which were reported in the last five years. -yahoo.com