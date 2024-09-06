Massachusetts Recall On Snack Food Due To “Mold Growth”

Almost everybody has a snack drawer, am I right, Massachusetts? Or a snack cabinet or perhaps a snack cupboard. The point is, you may want to take a look at what you've got in there.

You may end up finding one (or more) snack foods that have just been recalled due to potential Listeria contamination. That seems to be happening a lot lately. As we've stated numerous times previously, Listeria can cause serious health problems.

Or you could find a snack that's covered in mold, which has the potential to cause health problems as well. According to the public safety watchdogs at the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), a snack food has just been recalled due to mold growth.

The FDA issued a media alert that warns about a certain brand of chocolate:

Authentik Fudge of Sainte-Julie, Quebec, Canada, is recalling 840 units of Chocolate Fudge with Nuts branded MONTREAL FUDGE, due to potential mold growth contamination.

The reason you should be extra vigilant about this is the product was sold at TJ Maxx stores in 8 states and Marshalls stores in more than 35 states including Massachusetts.

Mold has the potential to make you very sick. Although symptoms can vary from person to person, they can include nausea, nasal congestion, headaches, skin and throat irritation, eye irritation, and difficulty breathing.

Here is an image of the product:

Image Courtesy Authentik Fudge via FDA Image Courtesy Authentik Fudge via FDA loading...

The FDA says the recall affects products with these lot numbers and expiration dates (which can be found on the back of the product): lot 0241500805 with an expiration date of 2025/MR/01, lot 0241690105 with an expiration date of 2025/MR/17, and lot 0241690205 with an expiration date of 2025/MR/17.

To date, no illnesses have been reported connected to this problem. If you have purchased any of these products, the FDA urges you to throw them away or bring them back to the place of purchase for a full refund. For more, visit the FDA's website here.

