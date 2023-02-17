Five Items That Cannot be Put into Recycling Bins in Massachusetts

If you are a new resident of Massachusetts or you have recently left the nest and have a place of your own in Massachusetts, you may not be sure which items go into your recycling bins and which items go into the trash can. It can be confusing because there are some items that you would think would automatically be recycled but that is not the case in Massachusetts.

Get our free mobile app

To clear things up, let's take a look at five items or more specifically five categories of items that are not allowed to be recycled in Massachusetts. (Also check out which items are not accepted by Massachusetts Goodwill stores by going here.)

Items That Cannot be Recycled in Massachusetts

In addition, you may be wondering if pizza boxes can go into the recycling bin. We published a whole article on that which you can check out by going here. We also published an article that answered the question regarding if frozen food boxes can go into recycling bins which you can view by going here. Remember to Recycle Smart.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.