Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Massachusetts

I've been working the morning shift in Berkshire County for over 10 years now. Driving from Pittsfield to Great Barrington at 3:30/4:00 am in the morning, I can say there are barely any other vehicles on the road. Many times there isn't a single vehicle on the road for quite a stretch. It is very tempting for me to just drive through a red light but I obviously respect the laws of the road. Let's be honest, if I were to do that, it would just be my luck and I would be nailed with a ticket, blemishes on my driving record, and plenty of headaches. Who needs that? I don't need to pay a fine on top of the expensive gas prices here in Massachusetts.

There is One Red Light Law in Massachusetts I Was Unaware of That I Found Quite Interesting

There aren't many situations I find myself in where I'm stuck on a one-way street. It happens once in a while for me but not often. If you ever wondered if there are any particular instances where you can turn left on red, well, there is one. According to Massachusetts.gov, here is the instance where you can legally turn left on red in Massachusetts:

You can turn left on a red light when driving on a one-way street and turning left onto another one-way street. Stop and yield to pedestrians and other vehicles before turning. A steady red arrow means the same as a steady red, circular signal.

