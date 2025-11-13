Many Massachusetts businesses continue to struggle. Whether it's the retail or restaurant industry, many places have had to close due to subpar performance in recent years.

Get our free mobile app

Times have changed, and people can't afford to eat out the way they used to. Everyday necessities are more expensive compared to previous years, and there doesn't seem to be much relief in sight. Restaurant chains like 99, Chili's, Applebee's, Friendly's, Denny's, and many more have had to make the difficult decision to shut down locations that could no longer cut the mustard financially. It was recently reported that Wendy's will close hundreds of restaurants across the country in the near future.

READ MORE: Wendy's Will Close Hundreds of Restaurants; Is Massachusetts on the List?

Now it's being reported that Red Robin has joined the list of casual restaurant chains that are being forced to shut down due to financial struggles. The U.S. Sun reports that Red Robin is set to close 70 locations over the next five years, including 15 by the end of 2025. According to the Sun, Red Robin officials claimed the 70 locations primed for axing have been “under-performing” and accounted for a combined $6 million in earnings losses last year.

Will Red Robin Close Any of Its Massachusetts Restaurants?

If you are wondering which locations are on the chopping block, that information hasn't been revealed yet. Red Robin has five locations in Massachusetts, and it's possible that any of those could be on the list of closures. We'll have to wait and see. Here are the five Red Robin locations in Massachusetts:

Holyoke: 27 Holyoke St.

Wareham: 2421 Cranberry Hwy

Millbury: 70 Worcester-Providence Turnpike

Foxborough: 201 Patriot Place

Plymouth: 269 Colony Place

You can view more Red Robin locations by going here.

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker