Massachusetts residents can now digitize their COVID-19 vaccine card, and that is welcome news for those who may have bent, wrinkled, or even torn their cards taking them in and out of their pocket, purse, or wallet.

The Governor's Office announced on Monday a new tool that gives Massachusetts residents a new way to access their COVID-19 digital vaccine card and vaccination history. The new tool, called My Vax Records, allows people who received their vaccination in Massachusetts to access their own vaccination history and generate a COVID-19 digital vaccine card, which would contain similar vaccination information to a paper CDC card.

According to a media release, the COVID-19 digital vaccine cards produced by the system utilize the SMART Health Card platform and generate a QR code that can be used to verify vaccination.

There is still no mandated requirement to show your card...

The Administration is not requiring residents to show proof of vaccination to enter any venue, but this tool will help residents who would like to access and produce a digital copy of their record.

You can access the new tool at MyVaxRecords.Mass.Gov.

How It Works is fairly simple:

The new tool is easy to use. First, a person enters their name, date of birth, and mobile phone number or email associated with their vaccine record. After they create a 4-digit PIN, the user receives a link to their vaccine record that will open upon re-entry of the PIN.

What information will the digital card show?

The electronic record shows the same information as a paper CDC vaccine card: name, date of birth, date of vaccinations, and vaccine manufacturer. It also includes a QR code that makes these same details readable by a QR scanner, including smartphone apps.

How can I use it?

Users will be able to save the QR code to their phone, such as the Apple Wallet, screenshot the information and save it to their phone’s photos, or print out a copy for a paper record. The system follows national standards for security and privacy.

Don't ditch your paper card!

This system provides an optional way that residents can access their vaccination information and a COVID-19 digital vaccine card. This will provide residents with another tool to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, should it be requested by businesses, local governments, or other entities.

