Even thought the calendar says we are on winter mode, Massachusetts residents STILL have room to enjoy their favorite treat: Ice Cream is very popular year round here in The Bay State as many continue to line up as they savor their favorite flavors in a cone or cup plus sundaes or a large smoothie compliment the craving for dessert after lunch or dinner. Without a doubt, whether it's warm or cold, the desire to indulge remains rampant year round.

Here in south county, I have selected my TOP 5 places to enjoy one of my favorite treats and may I say, they ALL pass muster as we'll count them down from number 5 until we reach the top spot. Are you ready for the unveiling?

5) Stockbridge General Store on Main Street

4) Lucky's on route 20 in "Lovely Lee"

3) The Shack located south of the border on route 7 in neighboring Canaan, Connecticut

2) A & B Package & Variety Store (formerly Aberdales) on Depot Street in Housatonic

and at # 1) So Co Creamery at Railroad Street in the heart of Great Barrington

A foot note: Some locations are closed for the winter months, but the majority of these places continue to operate year-round.

Question: What other Berkshire ice cream shops do YOU recommend? I've been a resident of our area for over 3 years and there is always room to discover further as my sense of exploration and adventure remains high each and every day. You can assist me and your fellow "ice cream aficionados" by leaving a comment by scrolling down at the bottom of this article OR find the link via our Facebook pages.