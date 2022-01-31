Massachusetts Residents Say This is Their Favorite Super Bowl Snack

With the AFC and NFC Championship games behind us, we know now that Super Bowl 56 will feature the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. This year's game is sure to be exciting after a spectacular regular season and even more thrilling playoffs, football fans are planning their parties as we speak.

The key elements to a Super Bowl party are pretty simple: Big TV, a good sound system, cold drinks, and of course, TONS of food. The only thing worse than a blowout Super Bowl is a disappointing party spread.

While most Massachusetts residents are used to hosting a big game party featuring the New England Patriots, this year they will have more time to concentrate on a killer buffet. Since football fans in Massachusetts are no strangers to Super Bowl Sunday, it has me wondering what their favorite dish to serve is? Well, I found out, and I have to say I was surprised and slightly disappointed to find the answer.

According to Google trends, the most popular Super Bowl food in Massachusetts is....chili?!

Now don't get me wrong, a nice, hearty, well-seasoned bowl of warm chili with a little cheese and cornbread can be pretty spectacular, but it's just not what I think of when I think BEST SUPER BOWL FOOD out there. On a cold day tailgating before a game? Sure it's perfect. But for a Super Bowl party on someone's brand new white couch? Seems dicey.

Buffalo Chicken Dip, Chicken Wings, Seven Layer Dip, and other classics prevailed in other states, but Tennesse was the only other state where chili topped the list.

Check out this full list of the most searched Super Bowl foods by state:

Alabama – Tri-tip

– Tri-tip Alaska – Beef stew

– Beef stew Arizona – 7 layer dip

– 7 layer dip Arkansas – Wagyu beef

– Wagyu beef California – Cheeseburger sliders

– Cheeseburger sliders Colorado – Chili

– Chili Connecticut – Buffalo chicken dip

– Buffalo chicken dip Delaware – Prawn toast

– Prawn toast Florida – Chicken wings

– Chicken wings Georgia – Korean bbq

– Korean bbq Hawaii – Hawaiian bbq chicken

– Hawaiian bbq chicken Idaho – Birria tacos

– Birria tacos Illinois – Illinois

– Illinois Indiana – Charcuterie

– Charcuterie Iowa – Crab Rangoon dip

– Crab Rangoon dip Kansas – Buffalo chicken dip

– Buffalo chicken dip Kentucky – Jambalaya

– Jambalaya Louisiana – 7 layer dip

– 7 layer dip Maine – Nachos

– Nachos Maryland – Deep-fried wingettes

– Deep-fried wingettes Massachusetts – Chili

– Chili Michigan – Chicken wings

– Chicken wings Minnesota – Chex Mix

– Chex Mix Mississippi – Birria tacos

– Birria tacos Missouri – Buffalo chicken dip

– Buffalo chicken dip Montana – Keto egg bites

– Keto egg bites Nebraska – Labneh

– Labneh Nevada – Birria tacos

– Birria tacos New Hampshire – Lasagna

– Lasagna New Jersey – Buffalo chicken dip

– Buffalo chicken dip New Mexico – New Mexico

– New Mexico New York – Buffalo chicken dip

– Buffalo chicken dip North Carolina – Pigs in a blanket

– Pigs in a blanket North Dakota – Stuffed peppers

– Stuffed peppers Ohio – Cheese ball

– Cheese ball Oklahoma – Charcuterie board

– Charcuterie board Oregon – Pasta fagioli

– Pasta fagioli Pennsylvania – Cuban sandwich

– Cuban sandwich Rhode Island – Short ribs

– Short ribs South Carolina – Meatball

– Meatball South Dakota – White queso

– White queso Tennessee – Chili

– Chili Texas – Chocolate chip cookies

– Chocolate chip cookies Utah – 7 layer dip

– 7 layer dip Vermont – Pork chow mein

– Pork chow mein Virginia – Charcuterie board

– Charcuterie board Washington – 7 layer dip

– 7 layer dip Washington D.C. – Mochi

Mochi West Virginia – Grilled cheese

– Grilled cheese Wisconsin – Buffalo chicken dip

– Buffalo chicken dip Wyoming – Chia seed coconut milk dessert

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?