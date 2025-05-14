Massachusetts Residents Think THIS Is The Ultimate Status Symbol

Here's a question, Massachusetts' friends and neighbors: How can you tell when you've really made it? For some, the answer would be, "When you can start affording status symbols!"

I guess that's one answer. And if you go that route, you would then have to ask yourself what that ultimate status symbol would be, right? I came across a very interesting study concerning status symbols recently that I just had to share with you!

CardRates.com wanted to find out what the ultimate status symbols are for every American state and, though there were plenty of similarities, there were also plenty of differences, too, according to the results.

For instance, of the over 3,000 people surveyed, owning your own home was a common answer, but you also had to factor in WHERE the home that you owned was located. Simply owning a home just anywhere did not mean it was a status symbol.

Case in point, in California, owning your own luxury beach house was considered one of the ultimate status symbols, but the beach house had to be in Laguna or Santa Barbara.

Also (and this is interesting), do you know what else was considered to be an ultimate status symbol in California? VIP Access to the Coachella Music Festival and owning a Tesla Model X Plaid.

If you couldn't guess from the picture above, the ultimate status symbol in Massachusetts is owning a summer home in Martha's Vineyard or Nantucket. But wait, there's more.

Coming in second place for Massachusetts is owning a historic brownstone in Boston's Back Bay. And finally, the third-place ultimate status symbol is attending the Boston Symphony Orchestra in your own private box.

You really should check out the full survey for yourself if you want some interesting reading. Finding out some of the "ultimate" status symbols for some states is pretty wild. One of Minnesota's for instance is season tickets for the Vikings in a luxury suite.

Seriously. Give it a read when you have the time. Visit CardRates.com's website by clicking here.

LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years. Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock

KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood

15 Iconic Retail Stores That Don't Exist Anymore (But We Totally Miss Shopping At)