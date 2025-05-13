Massachusetts Residents, You Can Make $$ In New TV Show!

Who couldn't use some extra cash, am I right Massachusetts? How's an extra $50 to $100 a day sound? Excellent news for Bay Staters, if you enjoy being on camera, you could be making some extra bucks.

How about that? EXTRA MONEY!!!! Hot 969 Boston reports that a pilot for a new TV show begins filming soon and the makers of the show are looking for extras. If you love being on camera, hey, who knows, this could be your big break!

According to Hot 969 Boston, the pilot is for a show called Murder Loves Company and it's centered on a married couple who solve mysteries on the side. Much like the 80's TV show, Hart to Hart. Remember that one? I loved that show, LOL.

Here's another thing that you should be aware of before you get too excited, because this might be a deal-breaker for you. You have to travel to Maine for a week, maybe a little longer.

I'm not sure if the TV show is set in Maine or not, but filming will begin in Standish, Maine later this month. The creative forces behind the show, MJP POV & Pomeroy Entertainment, are looking for approximately 30 extras.

The companies are looking for folks to play various background parts, including male models and dancers. They're basically looking for any gender and any body type. All ethnicities will be considered.

Filming will begin in late May for 5 days and lead extras will get paid $100 per day, supporting roles pay $75, and general background actors can earn $50 for a 10-hour day on the film set.

For more casting and hiring information concerning Murder Loves Company, click here. For the initial story, visit Hot 969 Boston's website here.

