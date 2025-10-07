Whether it's someone in Massachusetts or elsewhere, it always seems like we all need a weekend wellness retreat at any given time. There happen to be more than just a few of those in the Bay State that are well worth mentioning, but one in particular happens to stand out given the fact that it was recently ranked among the top weekend wellness retreats in the U.S.

The popular travel publication, known as 'Love Exploring' recently sought out the top weekend wellness retreats throughout the country. Not every state has one either, but Massachusetts did land one on the list that seems to be quite worthy of such accolades.

What Massachusetts Resort is Among the Best Weekend Wellness Retreats in the U.S.?

If you head out to the western side of the state, the popular destination known as the Berkshires is where you will find this particular spot to relax at. That would be at the Canyon Ranch in Lenox, MA.

Sometimes when you want to get away from everything, you don't even have to go to far. Here's what 'Love Exploring' had to say about why this resort is among the best wellness weekend retreats in the U.S.:

Located in the Berkshires, Canyon Ranch Lenox offers guests personalised stays and rural retreats. Programmes centre around five pillars: health and performance, mind and spirit, fitness and movement, nutrition and food and spa and beauty. There are daily activities and events overseen by fitness trainers, physicians, mental health therapists and life coaches. It’s complemented by nutritious dining – you can even take a cooking class and make your own lunch.

Even when the cooler temperatures of Fall start to creep in, there's never a bad time to head to Canyon Ranch in Lenox. Maybe make your way there for a weekend, or at the very least just take it easy. We all kind of need that.