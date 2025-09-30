There will definitely never be a time when "soup" and "Massachusetts" are mentioned in a single conversation and clam chowder isn't mentioned. That's just a fact. That being said, along with the question about what place serves up the best clam chowder in the Bay State, we also now know what restaurant serves up the best bowl of soup throughout Massachusetts.

The popular food publication 'Cheapism' posted its picks for the Best Place to Have a Bowl of Soup in Every State. Given the large number of fantastic restaurants and eateries throughout the Bay State, it's definitely important to know who is going to serve up the best soup, or even best chowder for that matter.

What Massachusetts Restaurant Serves the Best Bowl of Soup?

For some reason, you almost have to think that whatever spot serves the best soup, it has to be on the coast. You would not be wrong as it happens to be in the southeast region of the state in Wareham at Ella's Wood Burning Oven.

Here's what 'Cheapism' had to say about Ella's Wood Burning Oven being the pick as having the best soup in Massachusetts:

There is some serious online debate happening on the best chowder on Cape Cod, and while Wareham doesn't technically count as the Cape, chowder at Ella's Wood Burning Oven is known and loved by locals. Each bowl is made to order, with freshly steamed clams served in the shell. One review starts "Damn! Why haven't we been here before?"

While the spot is known for having the best soup in the Bay State, check out some of these other great dishes that Ella's is serving up:

The overall menu is pretty impressive in itself no matter what time of year it is. You can check it out at the link provided here. Whether its soup or any other of their other dishes that look incredible, it seems that Ella's Wood Burning Oven seems to be a fan-favorite around Wareham if you happen to be around the area. At least you know where to get the best soup in Massachusetts.