We all know Massachusetts has its share of great joints to eat at throughout the entire state. Whether you're out east in Boston, or on the western side of Massachusetts in the Berkshires, there are some great restaurants to hit up. There's even one eatery in the Bay State that just made an exclusive list of the top places to eat at in America.

The popular food publication 'Yelp' recently released their 'Top 100 U.S. Restaurants for 2023' list. Not only that, but it is their 10th anniversary edition of these particular rankings. And Massachusetts had a restaurant show up on the list that serves up some amazing Mexican food, in case you have ever been. After all, just this past Fall, this restaurant was named as one of the best taco spots in America.

The Massachusetts restaurant named to the list of the top 100 U.S restaurants in 2023 is Taqueria el Amigo in Waltham.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Given their notoriety for their tacos, as you may have guessed, most Yelpers have previously raved about their tacos, which helped it achieve the #84 ranking on the top 100 U.S. places to eat. Here is what Yelp said about Taqueria el Amigo making the list:

Taco fans rave about supple corn tortillas filled with spicy al pastor (chili with pork) or rich and meaty beef cheek. “Being from California, these are the first tacos I’ve had here that truly compare,” says Alexandra L. Also drawing crowds is the lengthy menu of tortas (Mexican sandwiches), quesadillas, burritos, and enchiladas, plus breakfast burritos and plates. “This place is a gem!” as Rachel F. declares—after 15 years of glowing reviews, it’s not so hidden anymore. Just know it’s cash only and tight seating at this bustling eatery.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

So, if you ever find yourself in Waltham, you know of a great place for some Mexican food. In fact, it's one of the top 100 places to eat in the entire U.S. Enjoy, Massachusetts!

15 Restaurant Chains the Berkshires Needs Right Now