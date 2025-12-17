As we get closer and closer to Christmas, one thing is for sure: come December 26, retailers across Massachusetts and the country, for that matter, will have long lines as people will be returning gift items that they don't want, don't like, don't fit right, or for a variety of other reasons. I wouldn't want to be working at a big store the day after Christmas.

These days, it seems like I'm returning items more than ever and not just during the holiday season. Amazon deliveries, grocery pickups, and human error all lead to me mailing items back or bringing expired items back to stores much more often than I used to.

Of course, each retailer's return policy is a little different than the next. Some require receipts, others don't. Some retailers may give you a 90-day window to return an item, others may give you 30, and so on. With all of these differences in return policies, I was wondering if there is any kind of official return policy law set forth by the state of Massachusetts.

Is There an Official Return Policy Law for Massachusetts?

According to Mass.gov, there isn't a set law regarding return policies in Massachusetts, which explains why each store's policy varies, but there is an overall law that protects you when it comes to defective products.

Here are some more details from Mass.gov.

As long as a product is not defective, a store can have any return policy they want so long as it is clearly disclosed somewhere in the store and you have a chance to read it before buying your product. Defective merchandise must be accepted for return, regardless of any policy, and you must be given the option of a repair, replacement item, or refund of the price.

It's good to know that no matter where you live and shop in Massachusetts, whether it's in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or everywhere in between, you are protected from being saddled with defective merchandise. That's one area where the refund law is universal in Massachusetts. This Christmas, make sure you hold on to your receipts just to be safe. I bet you'll return at least one item this year.

