Heads Up, Massachusetts! Nationwide Ritz Cracker Recall Due To Life-Threatening Risk

Listen up, Massachusetts residents! Another voluntary recall has been announced on a food product. This particular snack cracker is being pulled from stores nationwide as it has an undeclared allergen that over 3 million Americans suffer from.

Once again, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reached out with an alert regarding a voluntary recall of a popular brand of snack crackers, particularly Ritz crackers.

According to a media statement from the FDA, Mondelēz Global LLC just announced a nationwide voluntary recall on certain packages of Ritz sandwich crackers. Apparently, the packages are not labeled correctly, which could mean big trouble for some folks.

Specifically, those folks who suffer from peanut allergies. This recall concerns 4 Ritz Peanut Butter cracker sandwich products sold in different-sized, multipack cartons sold at stores nationwide.

Here is more info concerning the specific items in the recall:

This recall is exclusively for the 8-pack, 20-pack, and 40-pack RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich cartons and the 20-pack RITZ Filled Cracker Sandwich Variety Pack carton, available at retail stores nationwide.

Now, let's take a look at WHY these products are being recalled. The FDA reports, the affected cartons include individually wrapped packs that may be mislabeled as Cheese variety, even though the product may be a Peanut Butter variety.

Keep in mind that all outer packaging is labeled correctly and does provide an allergen advisory statement saying that the product "contains peanuts." Please head to the FDA's website here for more info, including UPC codes and Best By dates.

