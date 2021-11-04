Massachusetts RMV Announces Something New For 2022
In news just announced by the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, anyone who's seeking a driver's license starting next year will need to supply their own vehicle.
According to Mass.gov, beginning January 3, 2022, learner’s permit holders applying for a Massachusetts-issued driver’s license will need to supply their own vehicle that meets all requirements of the road test.
Since June 2020, the RMV has utilized a fleet of Massachusetts-owned vehicles to use for road tests. Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, every vehicle was constantly cleaned and sanitized between uses.
However, that's all about to change. According to a media statement from the RMV, returning to private passenger cars will allow the RMV to return road testing services to certain locations beginning early next year. Applicants for a Motorcycle license will continue supplying their own motorcycle for testing.
Also, the RMV states that applicants that are scheduled through a driving school should make doubly sure that they have access to the school's vehicle for their driving test.
Colleen J. Ogilvie, Registrar of Motor Vehicles, had this to say in the statement:
The RMV is appreciative of the support received from our MassDOT Highway Division partners and other Commonwealth agencies that loaned the RMV vehicles from their own fleets at the height of the pandemic. These vehicles allowed us to continue road testing and licensing in a safe and healthy manner during the State of Emergency and emerging from the pandemic. The return to having road test applicants use their private passenger vehicles offers the RMV the ability to return testing services to all corners of Massachusetts.
For more road test information visit Mass.gov's website here.