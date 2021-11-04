Massachusetts RMV Announces Something New For 2022

In news just announced by the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, anyone who's seeking a driver's license starting next year will need to supply their own vehicle.

According to Mass.gov, beginning January 3, 2022, learner’s permit holders applying for a Massachusetts-issued driver’s license will need to supply their own vehicle that meets all requirements of the road test.

Since June 2020, the RMV has utilized a fleet of Massachusetts-owned vehicles to use for road tests. Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, every vehicle was constantly cleaned and sanitized between uses.

However, that's all about to change. According to a media statement from the RMV, returning to private passenger cars will allow the RMV to return road testing services to certain locations beginning early next year. Applicants for a Motorcycle license will continue supplying their own motorcycle for testing.

Also, the RMV states that applicants that are scheduled through a driving school should make doubly sure that they have access to the school's vehicle for their driving test.

Colleen J. Ogilvie, Registrar of Motor Vehicles, had this to say in the statement:

The RMV is appreciative of the support received from our MassDOT Highway Division partners and other Commonwealth agencies that loaned the RMV vehicles from their own fleets at the height of the pandemic. These vehicles allowed us to continue road testing and licensing in a safe and healthy manner during the State of Emergency and emerging from the pandemic. The return to having road test applicants use their private passenger vehicles offers the RMV the ability to return testing services to all corners of Massachusetts.

For more road test information visit Mass.gov's website here.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus

LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America , and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66.