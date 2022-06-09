Massachusetts RMV Says Your Driver’s License May Need Replaced

You'll never believe this one, Berkshire County. Due to a "printer error", you may be one of the over 53,000 people in the Bay State that will need to have their driver's license or ID cards replaced.

What the--? It's true. According to the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, more than 53,000 drivers in Massachusetts will need to have their licenses replaced due to an anomaly discovered with a single printer.

WCVB/5 News Boston reports that the vendor that prints up licenses for Massachusetts, technology company IDEMIA, which is headquartered in Virginia, says the process of replacing the credentials has already begun.

Replacement driver's licenses and ID cards started going out in the mail this past Monday, June 6. So if you do need a replacement, luckily, you won't have to do anything. It will be mailed right to you.

Those people that do receive a replacement are being told to destroy the old card or license. Apparently, the reason for all of this is that due to the "printer error", the cards that are being replaced lack certain fraud protections.

For more on the story, check out WCVB's website here.

