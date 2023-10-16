Here’s Massachusetts’ #1 Safest City for Trick-or-Treating in the State

Halloween is rapidly approaching and it won't be long before the little ones hit the streets to gather up their favorite treats. With trick-or-treating comes safety measures including going to houses in groups along with only visiting houses with lights on. In addition, wearing reflective clothing along with carrying flashlights is a good idea so motorists can easily see the ghouls and goblins who are out and about. It's also the duty of the parents to thoroughly inspect the candy and other items once the little ones have returned from their Halloween outings to make sure nothing has been tampered with and the treats are fine to consume.

What is the Safest City for Trick-or-Treating in Massachusetts?

Speaking of safety, if you have ever wondered where the safest city is for trick-or-treating in Massachusetts, we have gotten to the bottom of that question for you. Chamber of Commerce recently did a study to find out the safest cities for trick-or-treating in the country and one Massachusetts city ranked in the top 20. The study was based on factors such as crime rates, pedestrian protections, law enforcement presence, and more.

Which Massachusetts City Ranks in the Top 20 for Safest Cities for Trick-or-Treating in 2023?

As previously mentioned one Massachusetts city ranked in the top 20 as being one of the safest for trick-or-treating and that city is Cambridge. As a matter of fact, the Massachusetts city ranks at #13 for 2023 according to the Chamber of Commerce's study.

The Breakdown for Cambridge

Cambridge scored a 25.1 for Law Enforcement Per 10K. The registered sex offenders per 10K in Cambridge is 1.5. Violent Crime Per 10K clocks in at 31.0. Property Crime Per 10K is at 212.4 for Cambridge. Pedestrian Fatalities Per 10K is 0.09. With all of those pieces of data combined, Cambridge receives a final score of 73 for Halloween and trick-or-treat safety. The city that ranked at #1 on the list, received a total score of 82. You can view all 25 cities that made the list and see how Cambridge compares by going here.

