America’s Safest College Town for 2024 is in Massachusetts

Massachusetts has been known as a top state when it comes to education. With colleges like Harvard University, MIT, Boston College, and Emerson to name a few it's no surprise that Massachusetts gets high marks when it comes to education.

Aside from educational reputation, when it comes to applying to a college there's no doubt that safety is a high priority but aside from safety on campus what about safety surrounding the campus? Sure it's great that the campus and culture of the college or university are safe but it's probably a good idea to know about the safety of the town or city that houses the college.

Massachusetts is Home to Two of the Top Five Safest College Towns in America

Research.com shared a report by Safewise.com ranking the 50 safest college towns in the U.S. There are eight Massachusetts towns on the list. Two of them are in the top five, and one of those towns tops the list.

Wellesley ranks #4 in the top 50 safest college towns in America. Research.com stated the following:

Aside from being among the top 5 safest college towns in the U.S., Wellesley is also among the safest cities in Massachusetts and across America. It is home to the famous Babson World Globe, a 28-foot, 25-ton freestanding giant globe at the entrance of Babson College.

Population: 29,681
Colleges: Wellesley College and Babson College
Undergrad population: 4,753
Violent Crime Rate: 0.4
Property Crime Rate: 4.2

Milton ranks #1 in the top 50 safest college towns in America making it the safest college town in the country. Research.com stated the following:

The city is the fourth safest city in the State and the tenth safest in the entire country. Milton is known for its friendly and hospitable people. It was also voted as among the best places to raise a family in Massachusetts. It is famous for being the birthplace of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush.

Population: 27,642
College: Curry College
Undergrad population: 2,342
Violent Crime Rate: 0.4
Property Crime Rate: 2.2

Other Massachusetts towns that made the list include the following:

  • #14 Beverly
  • #16 North Andover
  • #25 Bridgewater
  • #32 Medford
  • #34 Easton
  • #49 Waltham

