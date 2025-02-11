America’s Safest College Town for 2025 is in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is a top education state in the country. Sure most of this know this. A lot of folks also know that the eastern side of the state is where some of the most prestigious colleges are located. Colleges like Harvard University, MIT, Boston College, and Emerson contribute to Massachusetts being recognized as one of the best education states in the country.

While many of us may know where the prestigious Massachusetts colleges are located we may not know exactly where the safest college towns are in Massachusetts. Safety for many prospective students is a big factor when applying for and selecting a college. Think about it! You're going to be there for four years, you certainly want to feel comfortable and safe not only on campus but in the surrounding areas, specifically the town or city where the campus is located.

Massachusetts is Home to Two of the Top Five Safest College Towns in America

Research.com shared a report by Safewise.com ranking the 50 safest college towns in the U.S. There are eight Massachusetts towns on the list. Two of them are in the top five, and one of those towns tops the list.

Wellesley ranks #4 in the top 50 safest college towns in America. Research.com stated the following:

Aside from being among the top 5 safest college towns in the U.S., Wellesley is also among the safest cities in Massachusetts and across America. It is home to the famous Babson World Globe, a 28-foot, 25-ton freestanding giant globe at the entrance of Babson College.

Population: 29,681

Colleges: Wellesley College and Babson College

Undergrad population: 4,753

Violent Crime Rate: 0.4

Property Crime Rate: 4.2

Milton ranks #1 in the top 50 safest college towns in America making it the safest college town in the country. Research.com stated the following:

The city is the fourth safest city in the State and the tenth safest in the entire country. Milton is known for its friendly and hospitable people. It was also voted as among the best places to raise a family in Massachusetts. It is famous for being the birthplace of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush.

Population: 27,642

College: Curry College

Undergrad population: 2,342

Violent Crime Rate: 0.4

Property Crime Rate: 2.2

Other Massachusetts towns that made the list include the following:

#14 Beverly

#16 North Andover

#25 Bridgewater

#32 Medford

#34 Easton

#49 Waltham

