Are you ever going through Help Wanted ads and are in the dark about what a job pays? It happens a lot and can put you in an awkward position when applying for a job. You know that dreadful question will inevitably come up, "How much does the position pay?" To some, it feels like you are doing something wrong by asking, but quite frankly, people need to eat, take care of family, and pay bills, so it's imperative you know what to expect when it comes to financial compensation.

Massachusetts Employers with 25 or more Employees Will Be Required to Disclose Salary Range Information Beginning This Fall

The mystery about how much a position pays will be coming to an end this fall, or at least you'll get better clarity, as Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey signed a new law that requires employers who have more than 25 employees on staff to disclose salary ranges. This change will take the pressure and stress off the job applicant of having to ask the awkward pay question.

Massachusetts Will be the 11th State to Adopt the Salary Transparency Law

Known as the Salary Transparency Law, Massachusetts will be the 11th state to adopt this law. Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey had the following to say about the new law that is set to take effect on October 29, 2025:

This new law is an important next step toward closing wage gaps, especially for People of Color and women. It will also strengthen the ability of Massachusetts employers to build diverse, talented teams.

While employers with less than 25 employees won't have to disclose salary range information, this is a step in the right direction and will at least give would-be applicants an idea of what their salary may be if they change or accept a new job. Whether you're applying for a job in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in Massachusetts, come late October, this law will be active in the Bay State.

