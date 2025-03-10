In Massachusetts, no matter what time of year it is, everyone can always go for some great fried chicken. While lots of eateries throughout the state serve their own variations of fried chicken in some way, shape, or form, it's definitely not always served up the same way. Like, one particular spot that has some amazing fried chicken is known for its sandwiches. That is the case for this sandwich spot in Massachusetts that is now known for serving the best fried chicken in the state.

The popular food publication 'Taste Of Home' released its own list of The Best Fried Chicken in Every State. While perhaps you might be thinking the particular restaurant with a title as such would have to be one that might specialize in chicken, you might be surprised to learn that the Massachusetts spot chosen for that is actually a sandwich joint. However, there is one day every month, known as Super Cluckin' Sunday, that this place serves its fried chicken sandwich that you have to order online ahead of time.

Where is the Restaurant That Serves the Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts?

The place that 'Taste Of Home' picked for having the best fried chicken in Massachusetts can be on the eastern side of the state, just to the southwest of downtown Boston, in the town of Brookline. The sandwich spot that serves up the best fried chicken in the state is Cutty's.

Here's what 'Taste Of Home' had to say about this sandwich spot that serves up the best fried chicken in Massachusetts:

Be prepared to wait in line at Cutty’s. Once a month, the husband-and-wife-owned eatery opens for “Super Cluckin’ Sunday,” where the only thing on the menu is the buttermilk fried chicken sandwich topped with ranch, BBQ sauce and sweet onion with a side of housemade chips. While you’d normally have to get there early and be prepared to wait, the restaurant is now taking online orders for curbside pick up only.

We might as well start marking those days on our calendars if we're looking to be able to try the best fried chicken in the Bay State. But of course, they also serve some other pretty amazing sandwiches...

Aside from their chicken sandwich, this sandwich joint that is primarily open for lunch Wednesday thru Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. And then on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Of course, that one Sunday every month, they have their Super Cluckin' Sundays. Their next one is March 16th! Perhaps it is worth it to make a note of that date each month given it includes the best fried chicken in all of Massachusetts.

