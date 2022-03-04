Scams, scams, and more scams. That's what we're surrounded by on a daily basis here in Berkshire County. We've covered plenty of scams in recent history that have affected Berkshire and Massachusetts residents including the Covid Test Kit Scam, the Netflix Scam, and the RMV Phishing Text Scam just to name a few. It's important that we defend ourselves and know the signs of shady activity delivered to our cell phones and email inboxes.

It's not enough that children and teens have had to deal with their lives being turned upside down for the past two years (in a recent on-air interview with Joshua Briggs of the Southern Berkshire Community Health Coalition, he mentioned that suicidal thoughts, anxiety, depression, and stress are at an all-time high for Berkshire County teens) but now they have to be careful of a new SAT Prep scam. Ugggh!

How Does This SAT Prep Scam Work?

According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), the potential victim gets an unsolicited call from a person claiming to be from the College Board. The caller claims to be confirming your address, so they can send test prep materials, such as books, CDs, or videos, that your child requested at school. Not surprisingly, the caller needs to pay a hefty deposit; the prep materials NEVER arrive and the scammer now has you and your child's personal information. Just another ball of stress to throw at you and your family during these already trying times.

As always, you want to be well informed and be able to identify what is real and what is not. You can view tips on how to protect yourself and your child from this scam by going to the BBB's website. Don't forget to report fraud, identity theft, scams, and more to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) by calling 877-382-4357 or by going here.

