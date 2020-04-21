During his noon press briefing Tuesday, Governor Charlie Baker announced that Schools in Massachusetts will remain closed for the rest of the school year. The announcement came amid pressure from the state teacher’s union, which saw no path toward reopening the schools before the end of this school year.

All public and private schools will remain closed through the end of the school year. Remote learning will continue in all districts. This does not apply to residential special education schools. - Gov. Charlie Baker

Baker stressed that there would be no way for students to safely return to the classroom without risking the further spread of COVID-19.

The Governor also said that the announcement being made now will also give educators more time to develop remote learning programs and that the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is launching a remote learning initiative to provide tools for teachers and students.

Baker made it clear that he understands how difficult this will be on current High School Seniors, who were hoping to be able to take part in their final sports season, as well as their senior proms and graduation ceremonies.