Massachusetts has a crazy wide variety of great restaurants and eateries throughout the state. But given our location relative to the coast, the Bay State is of course, notoriously known for its seafood. As there is certainly no shortage of fantastic seafood spots here. There's always plenty of publications with food critics picking their favorite food spots. It just so happens that one of those has chosen two seafood joints that are said to have the best seafood restaurant in Massachusetts.

The popular food publication 'Love Food' recently did some research to find the best seafood spots in every state. It just so happens that Massachusetts has not one, but two that were chosen as being the very best seafood restaurants in the state.

What Massachusetts Seafood Joints Were Named the Best Seafood Restaurants in the State?

For this first spot, it was previously chosen by 'Yelp'ers as the best seafood restaurant in Massachusetts earlier in 2025. With multiple locations exclusive to Massachusetts, the first of these two "best of" seafood joints in the Bay State is Turner's Seafood.

Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about this popular seafood joint being named as one of the two best in Massachusetts:

Rich with history, Turner’s Seafood has been a part of the Massachusetts seafood scene since 1920. Now a century later, you can find four restaurants across the state, each serving up a feast for the belly and the eyes (the interiors are noteworthy, too). Make your way through steaming bowls of mussels, creamy lobster bisque, and freshly shucked oysters, as well as fried clam suppers and grilled salmon plates.

Turner's Seafood had three Massachusetts locations in Salem, Gloucester, and Melrose.

As for the other best seafood restaurant in the Bay State, we head to Boston in a spot that is literally right on the water. It's The Boston Sail Loft.

'Love Food' had to this to say about the unique waterfront seafood joint:

At Boston Sail Loft, it's all about the chowder – or chowda, if you're a local. The waterside venue, with its floor-to-ceiling windows, has been slinging mugs of the New England seafood soup since 1984. The comforting chowder is complemented by a line-up of other casual seafood dishes, including indulgent lobster mac ’n’ cheese, soft broiled sea scallops, and fried fish sandwiches. Can't make it to Boston? The restaurant also ships its famous chowder nationwide.

And there it is, Massachusetts! If you're looking for great seafood, you know of a couple joints to hit up that are some must-try eats, especially during the Summer months. But really, for anytime of year. Enjoy!

