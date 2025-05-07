Massachusetts Seeing Surge In Deadly Respiratory Illness

I don't know about the rest of you in Massachusetts, but I could really use a GOOD NEWS story, right about now. Sadly, this story is bad news, in a big, big way. Don't say I didn't warn you.

According to the most recent data (from late April) from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), whooping cough is giving measles a run for its money when it comes to diseases making big comebacks in 2025.

The CDC's data shows that whooping cough (which, like the measles, is especially dangerous to young children) is currently spreading almost twice as fast as it was at this time last year. That's some scary data.

Take a look at the numbers: In the Bay State, the CDC reported a total number of 48 cases for last year. So far this year, they are reporting 74 cases. Experts seem to agree on some common ground here.

The outbreaks of measles and whooping cough just might be indicative of people's changing attitudes toward vaccines. Both measles and whooping cough are preventable with vaccines.

WWLP/22 News reports kindergarten vaccinations in the U.S. fell last year. Also, the amount of children who have vaccine exemptions was at the highest level EVER. All that aside, whooping cough (or pertussis) is most dangerous for kids too young to get vaccinated.

This is also one of the two times during the year when whooping cough is most prevalent. The illness tends to peak during the spring and fall. If you're unfamiliar with the symptoms of whooping cough, WWLP/22 News states:

The symptoms are similar to a cold, but the cough becomes increasingly severe with a distinctive sound — a “whoop” as the person tries to take in air.

Whooping cough usually spreads when people with the illness happen to cough, sneeze, or breathe close to others. For more on the story, kindly visit WWLP's website here.

