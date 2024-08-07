Massachusetts Sees 2024’s First Case Of Potentially Deadly Virus

It was bound to happen sooner or later, Massachusetts residents. The first human cases of West Nile Virus this year in Massachusetts have officially been reported along with the first case of eastern equine encephalitis.

Now SOME of you may be wondering what exactly is the West Nile Virus. WNV is a potentially fatal disease that, according to the CDC, is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the United States.

Luckily, the number of fatalities from WNV is very low. The CDC reports:

About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms. About 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.

However, there are currently no vaccines or medicines to prevent or treat WNV in people. So do your absolute best to prevent mosquito bites. Symptoms of WNV include body aches, diarrhea, fever, headaches, rash, and/or vomiting.

Get our free mobile app

According to WPRI 12 News, a Hampden County man in his 40s has contracted West Nile Virus after being bitten by a mosquito. WPRI 12 News reports that the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said this is the first human case of the virus in the Commonwealth so far this year.

WPRI 12 News goes on to report that a horse in Plymouth has contracted eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) making this the first animal in Massachusetts to get EEE this year.

The Mass. DPH says that many communities, including the greater Boston area, are at moderate risk for West Nile Virus. Communities in or near Plymouth are at high risk for EEE.

For the full story, visit WPRI's website by clicking here. And KEEP READING for great tips on how to keep skeeters away from your yard.

Plant Some Of These In Your Garden to Keep Mosquitoes Away As we previously told you, mosquitoes are the most dangerous creatures on earth . If you want to keep them away from you're yard, these plants can help! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

LOOK: 11 tick-borne illnesses and what to watch out for during your outdoor adventures Stacker compiled a list of 11 common tick-borne diseases in the U.S. and what symptoms to watch out for, using a variety of medical and government sources. Gallery Credit: Martha Sandoval

KEEP READING: Here are 6 foods from your cookout that could harm your dog