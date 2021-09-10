Massachusetts Sees Over 2,000 New COVID Cases In One Day

On Thursday, Massachusetts saw the largest single-day increase of newly confirmed coronavirus infection cases since back in April. It seems like numbers are skyrocketing again as the Delta variant continues to surge.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the Bay State had not recorded an increase of more than 2,000 cases in a single day since back on April 14 when 2,004 new cases were reported.

On Thursday, September 9, the DHP reported 2,096 new cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, with the Delta variant pushing the spread of the virus. State health officials also reported on Thursday 18 newly confirmed deaths from COVID-19.

Keep in mind that although hospitalizations have increased over the past couple of weeks, the death rate has hardly increased at all and remains far below earlier pandemic levels with the majority of the state's population being vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reports that 4,540,587 of the state's population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Folks, this is all knowledge and information that you have at your fingertips, right there on Mass.gov's website. You'll find everything COVID-related including the weekly public health report, the vaccine report, the interactive data dashboard, and breaking news and information. And all of it is constantly updated when new data numbers come in.

Please don't take my word for it, though. Check it out for yourself by clicking here.

