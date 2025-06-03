3 Breathtaking Massachusetts Towns That Seniors Will Absolutely Love This Summer

Massachusetts is a prime spot for summer destinations. Everything from art, live music, amusement parks, history, the ocean, antique shops, great food, and more makes for great options for those planning a summer vacation.

Get our free mobile app

Depending on your age and interests, your summer vacation is going to look much different than someone else's. For example, someone in their 20s may like going out on the town late at night or jumping on some thrill rides, while a senior may want something a bit more relaxing and laid back. Speaking of seniors, there are three Massachusetts towns that folks from older generations will enjoy for a vacation, or even as their new home.

Provincetown

According to The Travel, Provincetown is among the most charming New England towns for a cozy retirement with welcoming shop and restaurant owners, thus making it suitable for seniors, particularly those belonging to the LGBTQ+ community. It's worth a visit.

Nantucket

According to the World Atlas website, Natucket is a retiree's dream, but it's also a great option for summer vacation for those who are part of the older generation. The site states the following:

The town's Whaling Museum conjures former industries and ways of life. As an island, Nantucket is literally surrounded by beaches. The Great Point Coskata-Coatue Wildlife Refuge gives nature fans a view to local species. For assisted care, the Landmark House, in the south of Nantucket town, is a low-income listing, per Senior Housing Net.

Rowley

The Travel states that Rowley is considered one of the most underrated but scenic towns in New England. The town contains small, independent businesses and outgoing residents. Its profusion of farmland, historical homes, family-owned shops, and cozy eateries makes it a relaxing and charming destination for elderly visitors or retirees.

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites. Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.] Gallery Credit: Sandi Hemmerlein