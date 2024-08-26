This Private Decision May Impact Your Divorce Settlement in Massachusetts

Did you know the current divorce rate in America is 42%? This is according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC). In addition, Terry & Roberts report that there are 86 divorces every hour, compared to 230 marriages an hour. While divorce rates are on the downswing, 86 divorces every hour is still a big number for something that is supposed to be "til death do us part."

Though I have never been through a divorce, many of my friends along with one of my close family members have had to experience their parents getting divorced. For some, it caused a negative impact on their relationships with their parents, others seemed to do okay with it while others were grown up and long out of their folks' homes by the time their parents went through with getting divorced. Some of my friends have undergone divorce as well.

As someone who was on the outside looking in, I can only imagine that going through a divorce procedure isn't fun. For some though, it's probably a stress relief and a sense of freedom...a weight lifted off the shoulders, One thing about divorce that I wondered about is when couples aren't officially divorced but are separated and are planning on getting divorced or are going through the procedure of divorce, is if dating other people causes an impact on the divorce outcome.

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Date Other People While Separated and How Does This Impact the Divorce Outcome?

First of all, it is legal in Massachusetts to date other people while separated however, doing this could impact the divorce outcome. Here's what Attorney Heather Ward had to say about this:

Depending on the circumstances of your case, dating before your divorce is finalized could certainly impact your divorce settlement. In fact, the judge may factor this into each decision they make pertaining to property division, alimony/spousal support, and child custody.

This is something to keep in mind if choosing to date before your divorce is officially finalized at least in Massachusetts. You can get more details on the implications of dating while separated in Massachusetts by going here.

