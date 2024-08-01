Massachusetts Singles Rank Among Least Honest In Online Dating

How many Massachusetts residents reading these words right now are currently in an online relationship? Or relationships? If you are into the online dating scene, I have to ask: Is your dating profile completely, 100% honest?

Now, hold on, don't get upset. I'm not being judgemental. The reason I ask is because, according to a recent study, singles in Massachusetts are rated among the least honest when it comes to online dating.

Online dating is very fast-paced and competitive so it's almost understandable why some people who are in such a hurry to beat out the competition and find the perfect match might want to dress up their dating profile a little bit.

DatingAdvice.com recently conducted a nationwide survey of singles to look at the honesty (or lack of) of dating profiles. Needless to say, the study was quite comprehensive.

DatingAdvice.com's goal was to shed some light on where dating profiles were most and least honest across the country. This is especially pertinent nowadays when AI tools have become much more sophisticated.

Those singles surveyed were asked to rate, on a scale of 1-10(10 being most honest), how honest their matches had been about certain key factors such as age, real-life appearance, education level, job, etc.

Get our free mobile app

Are you ready for this? The national average for honesty was 5.1. Massachusetts was below the national average with 4.9. Far better than New York, though. The Empire State was the nation's least honest with a low rating of 3.4.

Out of all the states, South Dakota came out in the best light. South Dakota was the most honest state with a rating of 7.5! I commend your high levels of honesty, South Dakota singles!

When you have the time, check out the full study. It's pretty fascinating. You can find out how all the states performed along with other interesting tidbits such as how many people use AI to enhance their physical appearance, how many lie about their relationship status, and much more. Visit Dating Advice.com by clicking here.

LOOK: The largest lottery jackpots in US history Stacker compiled a list of the 15 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history from news reports and lottery press releases. [This list is current as of July 25, 2023.] Gallery Credit: Chandler Friedman

LOOK: Popular fashion trends from the year you were born Leg warmers, pillbox hats, and overalls are a few of the most memorable fashion trends over the last 100 years. Take a trip down memory lane and explore these trends. Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa

LOOK: Are these the most fun cities in America? Stacker put together a list of the most fun cities in America based on a comparative metric of 182 states through WalletHub Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn, Nicole Caldwell