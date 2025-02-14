Matt LeBlanc’s Massachusetts Slang is Very Strange (VIDEO)

Massachusetts is home to many hot celebrities. Folks like Mark Wahlberg, John Cena, Elizabeth Banks, and more all hail from the Bay State.

Two other celebrities from Massachusetts are Conan O'Brien and Matt LeBlanc. Of course, Conan is known for his late-night talk show while LeBlanc hit it big in the television series 'Friends' playing Joey Tribbiani.

Years ago LeBlanc was a guest on O'Brien's show and they discussed how they both hailed from Massachusetts and how their towns had a bit of a rivalry, particularly in sports. O'Brien is from Brookline while LeBlanc is from neighboring Newton.

While Massachusetts, particularly Boston has its own slang (see Mark Wahlberg's video below) O'Brien mentioned how Newton has its own unique slang that nobody else in the state can understand. LeBlanc gives him a few examples of Newton slang but to be honest, I can't even begin to spell out what he's saying. Take a look at the video for yourself, it's worth a chuckle.

Did you catch all that and does it make sense? I'm curious to know if that slang is still in Newton today. What other weird Massachusetts slang have you heard or used that not everyone in the state has heard? As mentioned earlier, here is the video featuring Boston slang with Mark Wahlberg. Little kids, cover your ears!

