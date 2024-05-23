The #1 Most Snake-Infested Lake in Massachusetts Has 14 Species

One summer activity I particularly enjoy is swimming. I hope to get some swim time this year as I tend to get busy and before I know it summer is over. When I was a kid, my parents would take me swimming at a few different lakes including Onota Lake in Pittsfield, Windsor Lake in North Adams, Cold River in Charlemont, and Wahconah Falls in Dalton. I love swimming in natural, cold water.

One thing I wouldn't be crazy about is swimming in a lake, waterfall, or pond knowing that there would be snakes swimming with me at the bottom of the water. One particular body of water in Massachusetts trumps all others when it comes to having the most snakes swimming around in it.

Which Massachusetts Lake is Filled with the Most Snakes?

According to AZ Animals Quabbin Reservoir, the largest inland body of water in Massachusetts and the primary water supply for Boston; is the most snake-infested lake in the state. This makes sense seeing that the lake is so massive. Quabbin Reservoir's maximum length is 18 miles with a maximum depth of 151 feet. The lake contains 412,000,000,000 gallons. In terms of snake activity, AZ Animals states that the reservoir is home to almost all of Massachusetts’s 14 snake species. You could spot ring-necked and red-bellied snakes, eastern milksnakes, and maybe even a racer. However, the most common snakes are northern watersnakes and eastern garter snakes.

Is Swimming Allowed at This Massachusetts Lake?

Swimming is not allowed at Quabbin Reservoir so you won't have to worry about you or your toes bumping into some slithery friends while taking a dip. In addition, there are no dogs allowed at Quabbin Park. The reason behind these strict rules is to protect the water supply. There are some other bodies of water that are infected with snakes in Massachusetts and you can discover those locations by going here.

