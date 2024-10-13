Here’s When Massachusetts Can Expect the Snowiest Periods This Year

Massachusetts folks are familiar with long, cold winters and significant amounts of snow. As New Englanders, we're built for the tough, cold weather that winter brings and many of us look forward to it. If you ski or snowboard you're praying for snow. Others want a white Christmas. After all, having outside holiday decorations with a green lawn doesn't seem right. Then others will just retreat to to the south for the winter. I can't say I blame them.

Get our free mobile app

When Will Massachusetts See Significant Snow This Winter?

While we don't have predictions for actual inches yet, The Old Farmer's Almanac has some general snow predictions for winter 2024/2025 in Massachusetts and whether it's going to be an unusually rough winter, average or below average. According to the site's forecast, Massachusetts can expect a gentler-than-normal season that's not too rough and tough.

2024 Fall Clock Change Schedule for Massachusetts

Massachusetts isn't Off the Hook From Receiving Some Big Snowfall

Old Farmer Almanac's prediction doesn't mean Massachusetts isn't going to get any significant snow for 2024/2025. Here's what the site says about when Massachusetts can expect to receive its most considerable snow this winter.

There will be plenty of snow—however, precipitation and snowfall will be slightly below normal (1 to 1.5% below average). The snowiest periods will be in early December, mid-February, and early March.

Here's When You Can Legally Install Studded Snow Tires in Massachusetts (2024)

Of course, where in Massachusetts you live is a factor as well. Someone who lives in the Berkshires has the potential to experience a different type of winter compared to someone who lives in Boston or Worcester. Old Farmer's Almanac also notes the coldest periods for Massachusetts will be mid-December and late February even though winter temperatures will be above average overall.

Massachusetts Residents Shouldn't Take This Prediction for Granted and Throw Caution to the Wind

While Massachusetts folks can expect some big snowstorms during certain times in the season it doesn't seem like the Bay State will be walloped with significant snowfall regularly. Then again, Massachusetts residents know how it goes. Those weather forecasts can change on a dime. So, it's always in your favor to prepare for a tough New England winter and if that doesn't happen we can consider that a bonus.

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S. Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF