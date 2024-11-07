Massachusetts may be experiencing some unseasonal mild weather lately but as anyone who lives in the Bay State knows this trend won't last forever.

Massachusetts has been known to have some big snowstorms over the years and safety is key when preparing for these storms. My wife does a great job making sure we have an emergency kit ready to go in the case of a power outage etc. In addition, I make it a point to clear my driveway and sidewalks quickly after the storm has ended for the safety of neighborhood residents and mail delivery carries along with any guests that we may be expecting.

How Long After a Snowstorm Do Property Owners Have to Remove Snow in Massachusetts?

While there isn't a general state law for immediate snow cleanup after a storm in Massachusetts it is wise to remove snow and ice as quickly as possible to avoid accidents and injuries. Most Massachusetts towns make specific laws regarding snow removal as provided below by the General Court of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Cities by ordinance and towns by by-laws may provide for the removal of snow and ice from sidewalks within such portions of the city or town as they consider expedient by the owner or occupant of land abutting upon such sidewalks. Such ordinances and by-laws shall determine the time and manner of removal and shall affix penalties, not exceeding fifty dollars in the case of a city or ten dollars in the case of a town, for each violation thereof.

So, the removal of snow in a timely fashion by law is really up to each town or city. Obviously, Worcester's snow removal laws will differ from Boston and Springfield etc. To be safe, if you clean up the mess quickly you shouldn't run into a legal hornet's nest with your town.

