Massachusetts Somehow Ranks as Least Dangerous State to Drive In

If you read that title and you are completely baffled as how that came to be, then you are definitely not alone. In fact, if you look up "Massachusetts drivers" on social media, you will see nothing but a bunch of posts talking about how bad its drivers are. Yet, someway, somehow, Massachusetts ranks as the least dangerous state to drive in.

According to the a report from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration, Massachusetts does in fact rank as the 50th least dangerous state to drive in (51st, if you include Washington, D.C.).

To anyone that lives in Massachusetts, it is likely that this could be jaw-dropping information. But the statistics provided by the Federal Highway Administration do not lie. And here are the biggest factors determining this astonishing ranking:

Total fatalities : 6.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (7.0 less than the national average)

: 6.3 deaths per billion miles traveled (7.0 less than the national average) Urban fatalities : 6.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (4.6 less than the national average)

: 6.1 deaths per billion miles traveled (4.6 less than the national average) Rural fatalities: 10.4 deaths per billion miles traveled (7.8 less than the national average)

Stacker provided the list that shows states such as Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Utah, showing up behind Massachusetts to round out the top-five least dangerous states to drive in.

However, as the aforementioned social media post would show via Twitter, no one would think that this Massachusetts drivers' ranking would be possible:

These are just a few examples of what you might find if you type in a search of 'Massachusetts drivers' on any given day, really. However, it seems we are the least dangerous state to drive through. So, well done, Massachusetts! Stay safe out there!

